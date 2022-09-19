Domestic Disturbances in Leake County

On Monday at 1:02am, a caller requested officers to a residence on Hwy 16 West for an ongoing domestic dispute where the caller said a man, supposedly under the influence, had shot at her earlier and that she had a cut on her neck from being shoved through a window.

At 1:52am, the police department received a call from a woman in a vehicle who said she was trying to speak to an officer and a man with a gun was keeping her from going to the police department. Officers quickly found the couple, and the man with the firearm was arrested for an outstanding warrant.