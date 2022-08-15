Domestic Disturbance Involving Weapon, Shoplifting, and More in Leake

Monday, August 15, 2022

8:32 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in progress at a residence on Gunter Road near Walnut Grove.

8:48 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a possibly intoxicated person sitting in a running vehicle near the intersection of Cotton Blvd. and North Pearl St.

10:13 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received multiple calls reporting that a man was laying in the middle of HWY 13 between Cedar Grove Road and Pigg Town Road in Lena. Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the area and deputies checked on the man who refused to be checked out by paramedics.

11:31 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to calls reporting a shoplifter riding on a motorized shopping cart at Walmart.

1:33 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to the emergency room for a disturbance in progress there.