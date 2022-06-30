Domestic Disturbances, Reckless Driver, and More in Leake

Thursday, June 30, 2022

2:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Horse Shoe Road.

9:32 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress on South Valley Street.

10:25 a.m. –7:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a vehicle driving recklessly on Red Dog Road that struck a mailbox.

11:43 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 16 West near Wiggins Loop Road.

1:21 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a minor crash on HWY 16 East near Carquest Auto Parts. No injuries were reported.