Domestic Violence and Child Endangerment in Neshoba Arrests

JOHNNY ABEL, 61, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.
JARON BRANNING, 33, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Suspended Driver’s License, Felony Pursuit, No Proof of Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $800, $1,000, $0, $500, $0, $0, $1,000.
GREGORY A BROWN, 46, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.
JAYLIN L CLEMONS, 21, of DeKalb, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Signal Lane Change, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400.
KARLA CLEMONS ELLINGBURG, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.
DILLON ANTHONY COPELAND, 26, of Preston, Felony Pursuit, Child Endangerment X 3, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $1,000 X 3, $600, $600, $600, $300.
CHRISTOPHER NEAL DENNIS, 36, of Lake, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
WILLIAM RAY EILAND, 53, of Louisville, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.
TIMOTHY BLAKE FRANKS, 33, of Winfield, AL, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $800.
J’DARRIUS D GRIFFIN, 30, of Newton, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $300.
CHEYONNE ISAAC, 23, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.
ANTHONY ALEXANDER JOHN, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $2,000, $1,000.