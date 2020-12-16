Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct in Attala & Leake Arrests

JABARI KILBERT, 27, of Sallis, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANDY LANDINGHAM, 38, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, N/A.

JAMES D LARABEL, 36, of Durant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond $0.

KENDRICK K LUMPKINS, 33, of Canton, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478.

TERRELL D MCDONALD, 27, of Philadelphia, Warrant, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $0, $674.25, $674.25, $478.

SAMUEL L MITCHELL, 43, of Lena, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, Illegal Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

BOBBY ROGERS, 44, of Carthage, Warrant, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $295, $500, $500.

MICHAEL L SHAW, 47, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KATINA G SKEEN, 34, of Carthage, Warrant, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

MICHEAL A TALBERT, 36, of Walnut Grove, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $1,500, N/A.

JEFFERY B THOMAS, 52, of Jackson, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.

THOMAS D TOWNSEND, 25, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault – 3rd Offense, Public Drunk, Hold for Drug Court, CPD. Bond $5,000, $239.25, N/A.

AUGUSTUS C WILCHER, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

DEANGELO C WINGO, 25, of Carthage, Warrant, Speeding, False Identifying Information, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, CPD. Bond $5,000, $248, $500, $220.