Domestic Violence and Multiple DUI Arrests in Leake & Attala Counties

DARREL L JOHNSON, 42, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

KEVIN J KENNEDY, 27, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

KINNARD L KING, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

ALVIN LOWERY, 55, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

MIAH S MADISON, 30, of Lena, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

BRIAN MASK, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Profanity in Public Place, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

MELVIN MOORE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.

MICHAEL A TALBERT, 37, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

MASON G WALDROP, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

VAUGHN WEBSTER, 42, of Hopkins, MN, DUI – Test Refusal, No License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418.

SHANIQUA L YOUNG, 29, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Disobedience of Traffic Control Device, No License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $2,200, $300, $1,300, $800.