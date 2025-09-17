Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Felony Drug Possession in Neshoba County

JORDAN BARKLEY, 25, of Lena, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
JAMES CODY CHAMBLEE, 40, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 24, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
LANCASTER GREER II, 61, of DeKalb, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $600, $0.
WILLIAM LADD, 51, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond $0.
CARL MAJURE, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
JACOB PACHECO REYES, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
JOSHUA SHARP, 47, of Forest, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
JAYLAN LATRELL WELLS, 25, of Florence, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $2,000.