Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Felony Drug Possession in Neshoba County

JORDAN BARKLEY, 25, of Lena, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES CODY CHAMBLEE, 40, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 24, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

LANCASTER GREER II, 61, of DeKalb, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $600, $0.

WILLIAM LADD, 51, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond $0.

CARL MAJURE, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JACOB PACHECO REYES, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JOSHUA SHARP, 47, of Forest, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JAYLAN LATRELL WELLS, 25, of Florence, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $2,000.