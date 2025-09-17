Big Deals!
HomeLeakeDomestic Violence, DUIs, and Felony Drug Possession in Neshoba County

Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Felony Drug Possession in Neshoba County

by
SHARE NOW
Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Felony Drug Possession in Neshoba County

JORDAN BARKLEY, 25, of Lena, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

JAMES CODY CHAMBLEE, 40, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 24, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

LANCASTER GREER II, 61, of DeKalb, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600, $600, $0.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

WILLIAM LADD, 51, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

 

CARL MAJURE, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

JACOB PACHECO REYES, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

JOSHUA SHARP, 47, of Forest, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

JAYLAN LATRELL WELLS, 25, of Florence, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $2,000.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny, and Forgery in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

Leake County Wildlife Extravaganza & Big Buck Contest Set for Sept. 30

DUIs, Dope, and Disorderlies in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

Motorcycle Chase in Leake County

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf