Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon While Getting a Drug Charge in Leake County

TREMAIN R BURKES, 50, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Felony Violation of Uniform Controlled Substance Law While in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $674.25, $389.25, N/A, N/A, N/A.

TONNSHA M EDWARDS, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

JAMES T JORDAN, 36, of Florence, Public Drunk, City / County Ordinance, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $189.25.

KIMBERLY M MARTINEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Turn, Reckless Driving, Improper Lane Usage, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A, $1,000, $500.

KEITH MOSLEY, 56, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond $1,649.25.

DANNY J SALVADOR-CARDONA, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $0.

JD TRIPLETT, 64, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $188.

