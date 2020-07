Domestic Violence, Felony Possession, and other Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

JERRY D BLACKSTOCK, 43, of Kosciusko, No Insurance, No Tag, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $500, $500, N/A.

RANDEL A COLE, 29, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

ERICA DAWSON, 32, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault on Policeman in Line of Duty, Resisting Arrest, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $0.

ANTHONY J DODD, 45, of Kosciusko, Possession of Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Disobedience of Traffic Control Device, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $2,300, $1,700, $900, $800, $400.

SAMI L ELBATNIGI, 29, of Walnut Grove, Warrant – Indictment X 2, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

COURTNEY ENGLE, 28, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, No Tag, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $5,000, $800, $500.

TAYLOR B FURRH, 25, of Canton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000.

NELIA GATES, 70, of Carthage, Felony Malicious Mischief, Carthage Police Department. Bond $2,500.

RODERICK HALL, 36, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Indictment, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000.

THOMAS L HARVEY, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, False Identifying Information, Carthage Police Department. Bond $4,000, $424.25, $674.25, $1139.25.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 29, of Morton, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Request or Command of Law Enforcement Officers, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A, $339.25, N/A.

DELANO O JOHN, 20, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Indictment, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000.