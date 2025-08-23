Domestic Violence, Multiple DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake County

IZAUS BARTON, 23, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TERRANCE K CARSON, 33, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500.

DAVID M CHRISTIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD. Bond $1,500.

TIMOTHY GARY, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD. Bond $1,500.

PHILLIP A GUTHRIE, 64, of Union, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

KENNETH HOLLINGSWORTH, 43, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Public Drunk, Reckless Driving, Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

DONTAVIOUS D JONES, 21, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $889.25.

STEVEN R MOBBS, 33, of Carthage, Felony DUI, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $4,000, $0.

MARY M MOSS, 61, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance No Tag, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,351, $238, $438.

ALEX B SAVELL, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,351, $389.25.

JACOB TRIPLETT, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $674.25.

BRANTLEY J WASH, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

AVERINICA T YORK, 28, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000.