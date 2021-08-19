Domestic Violence Reported

5:47 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a break-in at a residence on Randy Green Bottom Road in Walnut Grove. The caller said that the thief broke a window to enter the home.

6:08 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received reports of a disturbance at a residence on Highway 16 East near Edinburg.

8:43 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a reckless driver traveling on Highway 25 South near Lena.

9:47 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Crane Road in response to a call reporting domestic violence there.