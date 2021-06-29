Donations Being Accepted for Philadelphia Police Dept. Back-To-School Bash

Donations are still being accepted for the inaugural Back-To-School Bash being sponsored by the Philadelphia Police Department. The initiative will help students and teachers from Philadelphia, Neshoba, and Choctaw Central to receive school supplies for the upcoming school year. Items requested include pencils, folders, binders, back-packs, highlighters, crayons, markers, erasers, rulers, sharpies, composition books, scissors. Donations can be dropped off at the Philadelphia Police Department.

The bash itself will be at Northside Park on Saturday, July 24th, between 10am-4pm. In addition to donations there will be food, jumpers, softball and face painting.

If anyone would like to volunteer or donate supplies bring these items to the Philadelphia Police Department 523 Main St. or call 601-656-2131 for more information. Any help would be much appreciated.