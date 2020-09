Double up food bucks is now available for SNAP recipients. According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services, For every $1 customers spend on fresh fruits and vegetables with their SNAP benefits, they receive an additional $1 to spend on their next produce purchase. The cap is $20. a day. This match is provided in the form of physical tokens at farmers markets and electronic coupons at grocery stores.

For more information see https://doubleupms.com/