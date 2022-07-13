Dr. Donna Everett to Lead ECCC’s Healthcare Education Programs 

HomeLocalDr. Donna Everett to Lead ECCC’s Healthcare Education Programs 

Dr. Donna Everett is the new Dean of Healthcare Education at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Everett of Decatur will lead the college’s health-related programs, including the Associate Degree Nursing and Practical Nursing programs, Basic Emergency Technology course, and Surgical Technology program. She also will work closely with the college’s Workforce Development program on other health-related certifications.

Everett has been on the ECCC nursing faculty since 2018, serving as Director of the Nursing Faculty for the ADN program since 2020 and as Interim Dean of Healthcare Education since March 2022.

She has more than 27 years of nursing experience, including on the faculty at Meridian Community College; as Director of Nursing at J.G. Alexander Nursing Center in Union, Beverly Healthcare of Carthage, and Bedford Care Center of Newton; and on the nursing staffs at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, Laird Hospital in Union, and Laird Home Health in Union.

Everett received an associate degree in nursing from Meridian Community College, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a master’s degree in nursing and a doctor of philosophy from William Carey University in Hattiesburg.

She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society, Mississippi Council of Deans and Directors of Schools of Nursing, and Mississippi Council of Associate Degree Nursing Programs. Everett also is a member and treasurer of the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information on the Healthcare Education programs at East Central Community College, contact Everett at 601-635-6316 or deverett@eccc.edu.

