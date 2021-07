C & C Outreach Services wants you to dream big and read. Their summer reading program for students K-5th grade starts today and runs through July 24th. The time is from 9:00am-1:00pm. Enrollment is today at 8:00am and will take place at C & C Outreach Services. The goal of the program is to help improve reading skills while increasing general interest in reading.

For more information text Sharon Carson at 601-484-0777.

C & C Outreach Services

715 Cotton Blvd

Carthage