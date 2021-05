2:13 am – Officials responded to a drive by shooting on Walnut Grove. Multiple injuries were reported.

9:44 am – A trooper was called about a car versus deer on Highway 35 North. No injuries were reported.

10:52 am – Officials were called about a vehicle rollover on Highway 16 East. No injuries on the scene.

12:57 pm – Officers responded to a disturbance on Highway 488.