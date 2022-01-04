Drive-by Shooting – One sent to hospital

At approximately 10:45 a.m., Carthage Police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the mobile home park at the intersection of Old Canton Road and South Valley Street. It was reported that at least one person was shot and transported to the hospital. The shooter was said to be in an older model black Dodge Charger and a BOLO was sent out to surrounding counties. It is unclear at this time if the shooter has been apprehended. We will update with more information as soon as it is made available.

1:18 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to 455 a residence on Ruben Road in response to reports of a possible disturbance occurring there.