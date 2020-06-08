Drive In Moovie This Weekend! Make Your Plans For Fun

Beason Family Farm in Philadelphia is having a Drive-In Moovie this weekend. Come to the farm with the family and help them celebrate Dairy Month! The Drive-In Moovie will be located in the pasture where the Jersey Girls graze. After they are done milking, they will be joining us to watch the moovie! It’s a family experience for everyone; from the ones that remember the good old days, to the ones that have never had the chance to go to a drive-in! Watch in your vehicle or bring a lawn chair

Gates Open at 6:30. Movie Starts at 8:30

Friday night will be playing “Grand Champion”

Saturday night will be playing “Horse Crazy”

The theatre screen is a 60 ft extreme-moovie screen with external speakers and FM transmitter for your vehicle radio.

Order your tickets to reserve a spot.

Call or Text (601)-562-0817

$40 per vehicle or $10 per person. Concessions will be available.