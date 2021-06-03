Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Continues

The Drive Sober or Get Get Pulled over campaign continues. According to the Sheriff Atkinson and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office the D.U.I enforcement campaign which is designed to crack down on impaired drive will continue through June 6th. Additional Law enforcement will be in place to increase patrols, traffic stops and safety check points. Atkinson said the increase of man power and enforcement will hopefully deter people from driving impaired.

An additional campaign is expected during the July 4th holiday period.