Drive-Thru Covid Testing Starting Today In Neshoba

Drive-Thru Covid testing is available. According to Neshoba General Spokesperson Annette Watkins, “drive-thru testing will be available starting today. You must call and make an appointment. Call times will be from 8am-4pm Monday through Friday at 601-663-1221. You must be pre-registered for testing. There will be no exceptions.”

You will need the following information to register including list of symptoms, the reason for testing, and insurance information if available. After you call you will be given an appointment time and further instruction. Testing will take place at Neshoba General.

