A drive-thru health clinic will offer the Covid-19 vaccine in Carthage next week according to Sherry Leflore of Carthage City Hall. The event will take place on March 23rd at McMillan Park between 10am-2pm. In addition to the vaccine, testing will also be available for Covid-19, HIV, blood glucose, and blood pressure. Vaccine supply is limited. For appointments call (601) 267-8322.