The Covid-19 vaccine will once again be available tomorrow in Carthage. Offered as part of a drive-thru service provided by G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center, testing for Covid-19, HIV, blood glucose, and blood pressure rates will also be available. Appointments are not mandatory. Bring insurance cards if possible. Regardless, no one will be turned away. The event will be at McMillan Park between 10am-2pm. For more information call 601-859-5213