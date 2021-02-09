Drug and Weapon Charges In Neshoba

According to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark “Neshoba County Deputies made a traffic stop, on a black Nissan that was driven by Ronnie Lynn Edwards of 566 C Pippen Road, Meridian, MS. Deputies were conducting a safety checkpoint in the House Community at the intersection of Highway 19 and County Road 298 just after midnight this morning. The traffic stop netted more than 10g of methamphetamine, less than 30g of marijuana and a .9mm Ruger handgun.”

Ronnie Lynn Edwards was charged with:

Driving while License Suspended

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Edwards was taken to the Neshoba County Detention Center where he is awaiting bond.