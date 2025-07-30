Big Deals!
Drug Possession and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

CLAYTON BARHAM, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

TANYA CHERIE BELL, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $400, $800, $300, $0.

LAUREN COGHLAN, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

TIGER JOSEPH CRUM, 23, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, No Proof of Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800.

BIANCA GRAHAM, 25, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, Drug Court Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

BRAD ALLEN KILPATRICK, 49, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Simple Assault on a LEO, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $600, $600, $5,000, $10,000.

JOHNATHAN PRICE, 47, of Meridian, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

BRYSON ONEAL SMITH, 19, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

SAM TALLEY, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

FRANSHEKIA TUBBY, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $600.

JEREMIAH D’AUNDRE WILLIAMS, 21, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Public Profanity, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

HUNTER CHASE WILSON, 26, of Meridian, Public Drunk, Public Profanity, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

