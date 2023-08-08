Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Serial Burglary in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalDrug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Serial Burglary in Neshoba Arrests

DALE CHICKAWAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, NCJC.  Bond $600, $600.

 

WALTON C COPELAND, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

FREDERICA COTTON, 30, of Choctaw, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

IKE S CREIGHTON, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

DEREK DUNN, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, NCSO.  Bond $0 , $3,750 X 8.

 

TAMMY CHARLENE DUNN, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600.

 

WILLIAM PHILLIPS EUBANKS, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, NCSO.  Bond $0 , $3,750 X 8.

 

CHRISTOPHER GLEN FRANKLIN, 48, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $25,000, $5,000 X 2.

 

MARTUZ HARRIS, 38, of Madison, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DELVIN HOUSTON, 41, of Preston, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

