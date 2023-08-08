Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Serial Burglary in Neshoba Arrests

DALE CHICKAWAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, NCJC. Bond $600, $600.

WALTON C COPELAND, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

FREDERICA COTTON, 30, of Choctaw, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

IKE S CREIGHTON, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

DEREK DUNN, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, NCSO. Bond $0 , $3,750 X 8.

TAMMY CHARLENE DUNN, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600.

WILLIAM PHILLIPS EUBANKS, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, NCSO. Bond $0 , $3,750 X 8.

CHRISTOPHER GLEN FRANKLIN, 48, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $25,000, $5,000 X 2.

MARTUZ HARRIS, 38, of Madison, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

DELVIN HOUSTON, 41, of Preston, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.