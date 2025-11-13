Big Deals!
Drug Trafficking and Felony Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

by
MICHAEL J BELL, 47, of Choctaw, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

MINDY SUE BYRD, 46, of Oxford, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JORDAN ALEXANDER DAVIS, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JASON LEON GOODIN, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

MORGAN JEFFERSON, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A, $800, N/A.

SAMUEL CHASE KEELY, 43, of Collinsville, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

CHANEY MANNING, 31, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $30,000, $10,000 X 2, $1,000, $600, $600.

CHRISTOPHER R NELSON, 39, of Pelahatchie, Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

ANTONIO DEKEITH STEVERSON, 33, of Goodman, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

HALEY E WEAVER, 23, of Canton, Felony Malicious Mischief, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Public Drunk, Bench Warrant – Neshoba County Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond N/A, $1,500, $500, $500, N/A.

BRANDON N WOODS, 38, of Brandon, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $1,500.

