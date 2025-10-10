Drug Trafficking and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

LEONA BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

GARY DEMOND CLEMONS, 50, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.

DUSTIN GLENN, 43, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

GERMAINE ISOM, 33, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES ERIC MAJURE, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

RALPH LEWIS MCDONALD, 43, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $0.

EVIE PULLEN, 36, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

REGINALD DONALD TRIPLETT, 54, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance X 4, Sale of Cocaine X 6, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 6, NCSO. Bond $18,000 X 4, $6,000 X 6, $6,000 X 6.