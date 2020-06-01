Drug Trafficking and Other Recent Neshoba County Arrests

CHAUNCEY D CLEMONS, 39, of Philadelphia, Traffic of Controlled Substance x 2, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JAMES GANEY, 29, of McCool, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

SIMON A ISAAC, 24, of Choctaw, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Philadelphia Police Department.

HENRY LEGGETTE, 41, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Philadelphia Police Department.

BOBBY RUSH, 41, of Meridian, Shoplifting > $1,000, Public Drunk, Open Container Violation, Philadelphia Police Department.

KIANA L SHOEMAKE, 20, of Choctaw, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, Speeding, Philadelphia Police Department.

RANDALL ALLAN SISSON, 33, of Philadelphia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JASPER D SULLIVAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, Failure to Obey Police Officer Directing Traffic, Hold for Investigation, Philadelphia Police Department.

WAYLON WILSON, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Improper Lane Usage, Mississippi Highway Patrol.