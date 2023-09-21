Drug Trafficking, Bad Checks, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

DALTON TAYLOR LOFTON, 22, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ASHELY M LONG, 38, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRITTANY MCCANN, 32, of Carthage, Bad Check X 2, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2, $0.

MICHAEL SHOEMAKER, 25, of Noxapater, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond DENIED, DENIED, DENIED, $0.

KENDRICK STEVE, 33, of Conehatta, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

REGAN THOMAS, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

BRADEN ROBERT TOWNSEND, 19, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

STANLEY RAY WARD, 56, of Union, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.