HomeLocalDrug Trafficking, Bad Checks, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

Drug Trafficking, Bad Checks, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

by
SHARE NOW

DALTON TAYLOR LOFTON, 22, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ASHELY M LONG, 38, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRITTANY MCCANN, 32, of Carthage, Bad Check X 2, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 2, $0.

 

MICHAEL SHOEMAKER, 25, of Noxapater, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, DENIED, DENIED, $0.

 

KENDRICK STEVE, 33, of Conehatta, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

REGAN THOMAS, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

BRADEN ROBERT TOWNSEND, 19, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

STANLEY RAY WARD, 56, of Union, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Drug, Shoplifting, and Identity Theft in Philadelphia Arrests

Drug Trafficking, Felony Forgery, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba Arrests

Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Careless Driving Arrests in Leake and Attala

Drugs, DUIs, and Animal Cruelty in Neshoba Arrests

DUI, Shoplifting, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests