Drug Trafficking, Resisting Arrest, and DUIs in Neshoba

ERVIN LAMONT BINGHAM, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Expired License Tag, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $800.

JOSEPH EUGENE BOYD, 32, of Meridian, Speeding, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $300, $500.

LARRY D EAKES, 80, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Improper Turn, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500, $300, $800.

CHRISTOPHER PAUL GIPSON, 38, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

DEANDREW CONTREL HUDSON, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Prohibited Item – Narcotics / Tools, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0 X 2, $0, $0.

JOHN CHARLES KNELL, 47, of Pensacola, FL, Hold for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond $0.

DELORES NICHOLSON, 51, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $800, $600.

ALIA VANTEJA ROBERTS, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

BRETT SWAIN, 61, of Union, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, Obstructing Traffic, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $300, $400.

JOSHUA LANE VAUGHN, 26, of Meridian, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

RYAN DYLAN WILLIS, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

