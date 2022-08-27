HomeLocalDrugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JASON REED, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

STEPHANIE REEVES, 38, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEANA RIDGWAY, 61, of Brandon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $15,000 X 2, $1,500.

 

LEE EARL SHUMAKE, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Speeding Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Suspended License – DUI, MHP.  Bond $5,000, $300, $60, $800, $1,000.

 

LARRY STEWART, 58, of Toxey, AL, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

TERRELL A THOMAS, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

WILLIAM VAIDEN TRIPLETT, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300.

 

TIARA R WARD, 25, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

JAMES EDWARD WILLIS, 31, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LANCE LANE WILSON, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

TOBY ALAN WINDOM, 26, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

