Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JASON REED, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.
STEPHANIE REEVES, 38, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
DEANA RIDGWAY, 61, of Brandon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2, $1,500.
LEE EARL SHUMAKE, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Speeding Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Suspended License – DUI, MHP. Bond $5,000, $300, $60, $800, $1,000.
LARRY STEWART, 58, of Toxey, AL, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
TERRELL A THOMAS, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
WILLIAM VAIDEN TRIPLETT, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300.
TIARA R WARD, 25, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.
JAMES EDWARD WILLIS, 31, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
LANCE LANE WILSON, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.
TOBY ALAN WINDOM, 26, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.