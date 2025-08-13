Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JOSEPH N BARTLETT, 33, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

STEPHEN RASHAD CARTER, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JEREMY PAUL CLARK, 27, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSEPH EDWARDS, 44, of Carthage, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

KAMDEN R FRAZIER, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Proof of Insurance, Careless Driving, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400.

CASEY ELIZABETH HALL, 43, of Newton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000, $600, $0.

BRANDON JONES, 44, of Preston, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRAYCIE LYNN MCMILLAN, 20, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

KAPRIANNA MALEIGH PAYTON, 18, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

MARCUS DEWAYNE STRONG, 41, of Bay Springs, DUI – Other Substance. Bond $1,500.

ALICIA D WILLIS, 40, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.