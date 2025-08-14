Drugs, Disorderlies, and DUIs in Leake County

NICHOLAS A BARTON, 44, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD. Bond $1,351, N/A.

CHARLES M COCKROFT, 50, of Carthage, Hold for Leake County, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500.

KIRK R COMPTON, 70, of Thomasville, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, PPD. Bond $30,000, $1,500.

MARSELINO L GOMEZ, 20, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $350, $0.

LANDON JIM, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD. Bond $1,500.

ETHAN KING, 34, of Conehatta, DUI – Other Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500.

FREDRICK D MATLOCK, 46, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.

BOBBY E MONK, 69, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $1,351, $438, $238.

SIDNEY D NETTLES, 38, of Gainesville, GA, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, PPD. Bond $1,500, $800.

MARKEAISLON RUSH, DUI – Other Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500.

KYNDERRICK R SMITH, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.

REGINA S SULLIVAN, 40, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond $30,000, $800, N/A.

TYKIERA J WASHINGTON, 25, of Carthage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $348, $438.

ZHELOSEAN I WATSON, 20, of Carthage, Serving Days, CPD. Bond N/A.