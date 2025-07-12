Drugs, Disorderly, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

DEREK RYAN BLANTON, 51, of Sebastopol, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JUDY BURTON, 71, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, NCSO. Bond $800.

CHAROLETTE JEAN EDWARDS, 63, of Collinsville, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond 1,500, $400.

DIANNE D GRANT, 55, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,500.

BRANDON KYLE JIMMIE, 25, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, Reckless Driving, Failure to Signal Lane Change, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $500, $300.

FONZY LEE LANDRUM, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DANIELLE W NIPPER, 58, of Montgomery, AL, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

KEVIN DONNELL ROBERTSON, 54, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Appear, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $800, $600, $1,500, $0, $800, $300.

ROBERT LEE TOOLE, 85, of Toomsuba, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

SAMUEL WILLIAM, 22, of Philadelphia, False ID, NCSO. Bond $800.