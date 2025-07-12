Big Deals!
HomeLocalDrugs, Disorderly, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Drugs, Disorderly, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

by
SHARE NOW
Drugs, Disorderly, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

DEREK RYAN BLANTON, 51, of Sebastopol, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

JUDY BURTON, 71, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, NCSO.  Bond $800.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

CHAROLETTE JEAN EDWARDS, 63, of Collinsville, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, NCSO.  Bond 1,500, $400.

https://www.breezynews.com/boswell-media-sports-home-run-derby

 

DIANNE D GRANT, 55, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

BRANDON KYLE JIMMIE, 25, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, Reckless Driving, Failure to Signal Lane Change, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $500, $300.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

FONZY LEE LANDRUM, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

DANIELLE W NIPPER, 58, of Montgomery, AL, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

KEVIN DONNELL ROBERTSON, 54, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Appear, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $800, $600, $1,500, $0, $800, $300.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

ROBERT LEE TOOLE, 85, of Toomsuba, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

SAMUEL WILLIAM, 22, of Philadelphia, False ID, NCSO.  Bond $800.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Multiple DUIs, Multiple Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Wrecked Vehicle Found Abandoned in Neshoba

More Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Felony Malicious Mischief, Shoplifting, and Multiple Possession with Intent Arrests in Attala and Leake

Drug Trafficking, Resisting Arrest, and DUIs in Neshoba

Domestic Violence, Felony Dope, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

https://www.breezynews.com/boswell-media-sports-home-run-derby
https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply