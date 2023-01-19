HomeLocalDUI and Disorderly Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUI and Disorderly Arrests in Attala and Leake

ROSEMARY STRIBLING, 46, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $339.25, $649.25.

 

RICHARD M WEBB, 36, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 34, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMES E WHITE JR, 35, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

MARISA A WITHERS, 40, of Carthage, Sentenced, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DEMETRIS D YOUNG, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

 

WENDELL YOUNG, 54, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

