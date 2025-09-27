DUI and Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

KERRIGAN LEANNA CLEMONS, 36, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

MIAH RENEE FARVE, 29, of Pershing, IN, Hold for MDOC, MDOC. Bond $0.

JOSEPH GRANVILLE HOLLEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

FREDRICK JOHNSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Chancery Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

STEVEN ROSHUN MAYS, 37, of Morton, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

MATTHEW MONK, 31, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TIMOTHY A SIMMONS, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TIFFANIQUE WYNETTE WILLIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $600, $600.