DUI, Shoplifting, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Leake County

JORDAN D ARCHER, 20, of Madison, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,000.

TERRANCE K CARSON, 33, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MARK A GANT, 55, of Walnut Grove, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, CPD. Bond $45,000.

MARQUES LAMONES, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold for Another State, CPD. Bond $239.25, $639.25, N/A.

LASHAYLA MCMILLAN, 29, of Conehatta, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

NEVEAH SIMMONS, 18, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bond Surrender, CPD. Bond $0, $1,382.

MASON C TUBBY, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond ^639.25, $889.25, $649.25.

KIRIAKIS WHITE, 37, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.