DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Philadelphia

JESSICA D BOLICK, 34, of Hickory, NC, Hold for Other Agency – Simpson County Circuit Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, $0.

TORI CHIPLEY, 25, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

KIZZY D FICKLIN, 23, of Lena, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

SHIMICHIGAN M HUFFMAN, 26, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, MHP. Bond $1,000, $0.

JORDAN JIM, 36, of Conehatta, Felony Hold for Other County – Hinds County Circuit Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

JUAN L MAGANA, 47, of Northport, AL, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

JULIA D MOORE, 43, of Carthage, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

REGGIE A PETTY, 58, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $1,000.

REGINA SMITH, 53, of Sylacauga, AL, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

BOBBY TOWNSEND, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000.

OSHEA WEATHERSBY, 60, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond $1,351, $238, $428, $238.