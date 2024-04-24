DUIs and Dope Charges in Neshoba Arrests

TERRANCE BOYD, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

ANTONIO DARRELL COOK JR, 24, of Meridian, Failure to Appear, Felony Indictment, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $5,000, $0.

JONATHAN CLINT DANIELS, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $0, $25,000, $7,500, $600, $600, $1,000.

DENNIS CORNELIUS GATES JR, 42, of Shubuta, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $2,000, $600.

MELISSA ISAAC, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

LAURA LEMON, 47, of Meridian, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SPENCER K NICKEY, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES T SMITH, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHN GABRIEL THOMAS, 46, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

VICKIE MARIE TUBBY, 32, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $0.

KIRSTEN JUNE WILLIS, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $600.