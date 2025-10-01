Big Deals!
DUIs and Drugs in Neshoba Arrests

DANIEL D BROWN, 27, of Lena, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $1,500.

MARIO DAIN CHICKAWAY, 35, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

ALICIA DEANNE FRAZIER, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, MBN.  Bond $10,000.

JEREMY BRYCE GOSS, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

MELODIE BLAIR JIMMIE, 26, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

EMMETT JONES, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

JAMES LOUIS MANNING, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JODY RON SOLOMON, 57, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, MBN.  Bond $10,000, $800.

ALEXIS KANEA WESLEY, 22, of Bogue Chitto, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

