DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

ERIN MARIE BRYANT, 44, of Lauderdale, MS, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

ARA LAROSE CHICKAWAY, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $2,500.

FREDERICA COTTON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

SHENIQUA ELZY, 19, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

TERRY TERRELL JOHNSON, 42, of Newton, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

CHARLES MCCOOL, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES ROBINSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JIMMY SMITH, 47, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

INESA WALLACE, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.