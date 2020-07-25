Multiple DUIs and Felony Possessions in Leake / Attala Arrests

JOHNNY R JOHNSON, 47, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Speeding, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

JAMES LEE, 59, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $1,800, $1,000, $800, $400.

KENDRICK D LUCKETT, 29, of McCool, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Speeding, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

MADISON S PALMER, 21, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.

ROBERT E PHILLIPS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, Carthage Police Department. Bond $4,000, $674.25, $674.25, $299.25.

TIMOTHY J POWER, 42, of Morton, Felony Warrant – Indictment, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

JAMES B RICE, 33, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Mississippi Department of Corrections. Bond N/A.

DEMETRIUS S ROBERTSON, 34, of Forest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $1,100.

KENNETH L SHARKEY, 43, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 3, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Request or Command of Law Enforcement, Carthage Police Department. Bond $3,000 X 3, $649.25, $639.25.

CHRISTOPHER D SMITH, 22, Malicious Mischief, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Hold – Detainer for CPD, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

LATASHA SMITH, 47, of Carthage, Stalking, Carthage Police Department. Bond $1,000.

RICHARD H SOULE, 36, of Brandon, Felony Warrant – Indictment, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.