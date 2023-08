DUIs and Felony Possession in Neshoba County

SHARE NOW

HELENA NANETTE SANCHEZ, 49, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ENOCH SCOTT, 48, of DeKalb, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

JERRY WAYNE SMITH, 65, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

ARA DRU STOKES, 43, of Shalimar, FL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $10,000.

CASPER THOMAS, 43, of Choctaw, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $400, $60, $800.

DANIEL TOWNSEND, 23, Contempt of Court, NCJC. Bond $0.

CORY ARDELL TRIPLETT, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $60.

JOSHUA WILLIAMS, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court. Bond $0.