DUIs, Burglaries, and Other Arrests

JIMMY SMITH, 42, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Philadelphia Police Department.

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 26, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, Philadelphia Police Department.

SHARON LYNN WALLACE, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Suspended Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Philadelphia Police Department.

BRITTANY S. WARREN, 21, of Philadelphia, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Suspended Driver’s License, Philadelphia Police Department.

RANDY WHITE, 35, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building X 2, Philadelphia Police Department.

KENNETH R. WILLIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Speeding, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Open Container Violation, DUI – 2nd Offense, Philadelphia Police Department.

BRANTLEY WILSON, 31, of of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Mississippi Highway Patrol.