Big Deals!
HomeLeakeDUIs, Drugs, and Domestic Violence in Leake County

DUIs, Drugs, and Domestic Violence in Leake County

by
SHARE NOW
DUIs, Drugs, and Domestic Violence in Leake County

DAVID A ALFORD, 36, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A, $5,000.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

KEEWAN BURNSIDE, 24, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

DALE L CHICKAWAY, 50, of Meridian, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

STEPHEN E FULTON, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Ivey-Mechanical-Job-Fair-landing-page.pdf

 

ANNIE N GIPSON, 26, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

MALAHTA HENRY, 23, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond N/A, $500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

JODY M JOLLY, 39, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $2,500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

RICKY W LOGAN, 69, of Canton, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Ivey-Mechanical-Job-Fair-landing-page.pdf

 

BYRON D MORRIS, 39, of Choctaw, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

JOSEPH E SALISBURY, 37, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

ALYSSA D TALAMANTES, 27, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving on Wrong Side, No Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $240, $438, $674.25, $240, $248, $438, $238.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

VALERIE V VAUGHN, 40, of Pickens, No Driver’s License, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Give Signal, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Ivey-Mechanical-Job-Fair-landing-page.pdf

 

JEREMIAH WINGO, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $424.25.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper Scheduled

Wreck Reported With Flipped Vehicle in Leake County

Indecent Exposure, Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake Arrests

Drugs, Disorderlies, and DUIs in Leake County

Leake Deputies Recover Stolen Vehicle in Madden Area

Prank Call Prompts Response from Law Enforcement at Leake Central High School

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Ivey-Mechanical-Job-Fair-landing-page.pdf