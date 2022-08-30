DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests

TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0.

SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

TERRELL JORDAN BEN, 23, of Philadelphia, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $500.

DERRICK CARTER, 44, of DeKalb, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAVID CHRISTIAN, 25, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $600.

APRIL CLARK, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court. Bond $0.

JEFFERY CLEMONS, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.

BRANDON JOSEPH ELLIS, 28, of Newton, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800.