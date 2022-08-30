HomeLocalDUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests

DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests

by

TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $300, $0.

 

SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

TERRELL JORDAN BEN, 23, of Philadelphia, Reckless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

DERRICK CARTER, 44, of DeKalb, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DAVID CHRISTIAN, 25, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

APRIL CLARK, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

JEFFERY CLEMONS, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

BRANDON JOSEPH ELLIS, 28, of Newton, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

An Alarm, Suspicious Person and Mailbox Damage in Neshoba

Reported Shots Fired and Bad Driving in Neshoba

Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Traffic Issues in Neshoba

Breaking and Entering and a Pair of Issues on Holland Ave. in Neshoba

More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.