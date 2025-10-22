Durant Man Killed in Crash near Goodman

FROM THE MISS. HIGHWAY PATROL:

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at approximately 6:37 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on US-51 south of Goodman in Holmes County.

A 2004 Honda Accord driven by 69-year-old Larry Ray Horton of Durant, MS, traveled south on Highway 51 when it left the roadway and collided with an embankment.

Larry Ray Horton was ejected from the vehicle, received fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 62-year-old Alonzo Freeman of Goodman, MS, was transported to UMMC in Jackson with life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.