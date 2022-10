On Monday at 6:56am, there was a report of an accident near the intersection of Old Salem Road and Hwy 487. No injuries were reported.

At 11:26am, assistance was requested at Leake Central High School for a teacher in medical distress.

At 3:09pm, there was a report of as many as six fires on Hwy 487, from Standing Pine to Sebastopol. Multiple fire departments responded to the emergency.