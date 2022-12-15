Early Morning Burglary at Oishi in Carthage

Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th.

Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole some change from the restaurant and left.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you can call the Carthage Police Department at 601-267-8011 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls to Central MS Crime Stoppers are 100% Confidential.