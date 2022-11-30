HomeLeakeEarly Morning Disturbances in Leake County

Early Morning Disturbances in Leake County

by

On Wednesday at 2:07am, CPD was requested to a residence on Graham Street where the caller said two people were fighting in the bedroom.

At 3:21am, officers were requested to a residence on Highway 35 North for a disturbance where the caller advised that the subject was threatening her daughter and threatening “to kill them all and burn the house down.”  Arriving on scene, the deputies engaged in pursuit of the subject along Pickens Circle.  At 5:23am, caller said the subject was back at the residence causing a disturbance.

At 6:25am, officers were reported a two-car accident on Frontage Road with possible injuries.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Multiple Assault Arrests and Shooting into a Dwelling in Leake and Attala

Leake Academy to dismiss early due to weather

Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

Trailer Stolen and Malicious Mischief in Leake County

Kosciusko woman dies in Leake County wreck on Thanksgiving Day

Watch for Deer: Car Crash in Leake